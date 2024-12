Combinatorial Single-Cell CRISPR Screens

Using a scalable direct guide RNA capture method

Scientists use single-cell CRISPR screens to explore mammalian gene function and genetic regulatory networks. However, screening relies on vectors that express polyadenylated index transcripts in conjunction with non-polyadenylated guide RNAs. Using specialized capture sequences and unique RT barcodes within partitioning droplets overcomes this problem by directly capturing guide RNAs.

