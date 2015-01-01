ATCC Logo on 393939 copy
Checking Checkpoints for Treating Cancer

Researchers devise strategies to improve checkpoint inhibitor therapy and predict patient response.

Drugs that block checkpoint inhibitors help the immune system combat cancer. Despite promising results in some patients, many people with cancer still fail to respond to this form of immunotherapy or develop resistance leading to cancer relapse. To advance checkpoint inhibitor therapy, researchers are exploring various avenues for improving efficacy and predicting patient sensitivity.

Download this ebook from The Scientist's Creative Services team to learn about

  • Fecal transplants that combat checkpoint inhibitor resistance
  • Predicting immunotherapy response from tumor gene expression
  • A targeted delivery system for checkpoint inhibitors
  • A simple and cost-effective pan-cancer biomarker

